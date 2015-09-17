Factbox: Fed's new tools for hiking rates in post-crisis market

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will rely on new and lightly tested tools to pry interest rates from rock-bottom levels when the time comes, possibly as soon as Thursday, to tighten U.S. monetary policy after years of pumping money into financial markets.

Here is an inventory of the central bank’s tool box:

* Federal funds rate:

This is the central bank’s traditional policy lever in which it sets overnight borrowing costs between banks. After more than six years of unprecedented Fed bond-buying that left banks flush with reserves, this fed funds market has shrunk to a fraction of its original size, diminishing the effectiveness of the tool. When the Fed tightens policy, it will very likely lift the fed funds range to 0.25 to 0.5 percent, from 0 to 0.25 percent, where it has been since late 2008.

* Interest rate on excess reserves (IOER):

The U.S. Congress granted the Fed the ability to pay banks this so-called IOER rate just before the financial crisis. Now, the Fed says it will be the primary tool to draw rates higher, as it is a direct payment to banks on the $2.5 trillion in reserves they park at the central bank. IOER will serve as the ceiling to the new fed funds range, so it will likely rise to 0.5 percent from 0.25 percent now.

* Overnight reverse repurchase program (ON RRP):

The so-called ON RRP will serve as the floor, likely set at about 0.25 percent after the rates “lift-off.” Having been tested for two years, this program has drawn the most intrigue among investors and anxiety among policymakers since it will be available to 164 money funds, banks, and government sponsored enterprises like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The New York Fed, which handles all these policy levers, has said it is prepared to make ON RRP adjustments on the fly, including to its current $300-billion cap, in order to mop up reserves across the short-term markets.

* Term reverse repos:

A more targeted and limited option than ON RRP. In a reverse repo, the Fed pays bidders a rate to borrow bonds with the promise of selling them back after a short period, allowing it to lift yields across the overnight markets.

* Term deposit facilities:

This is effectively a time-specific investment option for banks. The New York Fed has tested different rates and added options such as early withdrawals.

* Segregated cash accounts:

Another new and lightly tested tool that would bring far more banks into direct contact with the Fed, these accounts would be used as collateral for transactions with private investors and likely increase competition for funds in the short-term overnight markets as smaller domestic firms joined the fray.

* Portfolio run-off and bond sales:

The Fed roughly quadrupled its balance sheet to $4.5 trillion to encourage investing and growth in the wake of the 2007-2009 recession. It stopped adding to the portfolio late last year, but has continued to top up bonds that have since matured. Some time after it raises rates, the Fed plans to shed bonds either by allowing the portfolio to run off naturally or to sell bonds outright into the market, depending on how much policy tightening is needed.