A police officer keeps watch in front of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve resumed its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday and was expected to keep interest rates unchanged while setting the stage for a hike in December.

Policymakers on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee reconvened at 9 am ET, an official said. A decision on monetary policy was due later on Wednesday at 2 pm ET.

