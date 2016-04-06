FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Give U.S. bank reforms time before ditching them: Fed's Mester
April 6, 2016

Give U.S. bank reforms time before ditching them: Fed's Mester

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - The United States should give post-crisis Wall Street reforms time to work before heading in a new and more aggressive direction to fix the problem of “too big to fail” banks, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, asked about her colleague Neel Kashkari’s push at the Minneapolis Fed to possibly break up risky banks before they again imperil the economy, said his effort aims to bring more analysis to the lingering issue.

But the 2010 Dodd-Frank reforms have not yet been fully implemented and should be given some “time to work” before “going in a whole new direction,” she said.

Reporting by Kim Palmer; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

