Give U.S. bank reforms time before ditching them: Fed's Mester

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - The United States should give post-crisis Wall Street reforms time to work before heading in a new and more aggressive direction to fix the problem of “too big to fail” banks, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, asked about her colleague Neel Kashkari’s push at the Minneapolis Fed to possibly break up risky banks before they again imperil the economy, said his effort aims to bring more analysis to the lingering issue.

But the 2010 Dodd-Frank reforms have not yet been fully implemented and should be given some “time to work” before “going in a whole new direction,” she said.