Fed's Mester says opposition to 'considerable time' not enough to trigger dissent

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday her opposition to the phrase “considerable time” in the central bank’s policy statement was not enough to trigger a dissenting vote.

Mester said she felt the statement was otherwise “well-crafted”.

“In general I was very supportive of the policy decisions we made. We work together as a group. I agreed with the general path of that statement,” Mester said.

The Fed’s policy-making group released its latest statement on Sept. 17.

Mester said she also felt the steady strengthening of the U.S. dollar did have the potential to hurt U.S. growth, but that she did not regard it as a major risk.

“If it continues to appreciate and remains at high levels that could affect growth,” she said. “To me it is not one of the main risks.”

U.S. and Fed officials have been concerned about the risk of another downturn in Europe and how weak global demand may impact the U.S. economy.