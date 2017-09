Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President and Chief Executive Officer Loretta Mester is seen during the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Crosby

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester on Friday said her expectation of a “gradual” pace of policy tightening should be understood as not raising interest rates at every Fed policy meeting.

Mester is not a voter on the Fed’s rate-setting committee this year but will be in 2016.