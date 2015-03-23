FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mester eyeing dollar as Fed rate hike approaches: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 23, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Mester eyeing dollar as Fed rate hike approaches: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

American dollar notes are displayed in this photo illustration in Johannesburg August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

(Reuters) - The rising dollar is a sign of U.S. economic strength and a consideration as the Federal Reserve approaches an interest rate hike that should come this year, a top Fed official said on Bloomberg TV on Monday.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said June is still a viable option for the U.S. central bank to raise rates, though it doesn’t necessarily have to move then. She did not repeat her call for a hike before mid-year.

The stronger dollar will soften U.S. export growth this year. “I take that into account when I do my forecasts,” Mester said. But overall, she added, “it’s a signal that the U.S. economy is strengthening.”

The Fed’s policy statement last week, which dropped a pledge to be “patient” in considering a tightening, “means that we’re not going to necessarily move in June,” Mester said. “But it gives us June as a viable option.”

Investors are predicting the Fed will begin to lift rates around September given low inflation and cautious economic forecasts from Fed policymakers last week.

Mester, who does not have a vote on the Fed’s policy committee this year, said the forecast adjustments were a nod to “transitory” factors, adding that the drop in oil prices is a positive for the economy.

Faltering growth, softer inflation numbers, or more destabilization of inflation expectations would cause the Fed to delay a rate hike, she said. But “I see the headwinds that we have been suffering through abating,” she said.

Mester spoke in Paris earlier on Monday.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.