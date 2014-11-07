FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Mester says central bank not behind curve in setting policy: CNBC
November 7, 2014

Fed's Mester says central bank not behind curve in setting policy: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Loretta Mester, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, walks with James McAndrews (L), vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, as they arrive for the opening reception of the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming August 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Stubbs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Policy at the Federal Reserve is keeping pace with developments in the economy and the Fed is not falling behind the curve in planning its first interest rate increase, Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said on Friday.

“I am not thinking we are behind the curve,” Mester said in an interview on CNBC, noting that she voted in favor of the most recent Fed policy statement. “We are going to react to developments in the economy.”

Mester said she forecast three percent growth “for the next couple of years,” and that it would likely be appropriate to raise interest rates sometime next year.

Reporting By Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
