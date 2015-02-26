FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed is not political, sets policy based on economy: Mester
February 26, 2015

Fed is not political, sets policy based on economy: Mester

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has not become political and will set policy based not on meetings with lawmakers and White House officials but on the U.S. economy, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Thursday.

“I don’t think the Fed has become political,” she said on CNBC. “It can be a distraction, and in fact some of (Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s congressional testimony on Wednesday) was about that rather than economic conditions. But we’re going to set policy based on ... the country in terms of economics.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

