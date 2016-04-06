FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Mester repeats expectation of gradual rate hikes
#Business News
April 6, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Fed's Mester repeats expectation of gradual rate hikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester takes part in a panel convened to speak about the health of the U.S. economy in New York November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official repeated on Wednesday she expects a gradual series of interest rate hikes this year given recent U.S. economic strength.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, a voter on central bank policy this year under a rotation, largely repeated a speech she gave last week in New York.

“It will be appropriate to continue to gradually reduce the degree of accommodation this year,” she told the Cleveland Association for Business Economics.

Mester was to take questions after the speech.

Reporting by Kim Palmer; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
