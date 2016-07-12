FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Financial stability should not become Fed's third mandate: Mester
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
World
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 12, 2016 / 1:36 AM / a year ago

Financial stability should not become Fed's third mandate: Mester

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester takes part in a panel convened to speak about the health of the U.S. economy in New York November 18, 2015.Lucas Jackson

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Maintaining stability in financial markets should not be an explicit goal for the Federal Reserve, which should use interest rates to head off a crisis only if more precise and better-suited tools fail, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

"If our macroprudential tools proved to be inadequate and financial stability risks continued to grow, I believe monetary policy should be on the table as a possible defense," Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said in remarks prepared for delivery in Sydney, adding that the Fed's key price stability and maximum employment goals usually align with its desire for a stable financial sector.

Mester is a voting member on Fed policy this year and has often warned that waiting too long to raise rates could create risks to financial stability. She did not use her speech in Sydney, however, to comment on her outlook for the U.S. economy or interest rate policy. Her remarks were focused on the financial system and were very similar to those she delivered on June 4 in Stockholm.

In the only notable departure from last month's speech, she nodded to the Bank of England's decision to ease credit conditions after the June 23 U.K. vote to leave the European Union.

The move, she said, tests the use of macroprudential tools since the financial crisis, but in this case rather than using them to reduce financial stability risks they are being used to support monetary policy goals, illustrating how closely linked monetary policy and financial stability policy are.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.