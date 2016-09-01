LEXINGTON, KY Keeping interest rates low in the United States will likely do little to resolve deep-set problems in the country's labor market, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Thursday.
Mester, a voting member on the Fed's policy-setting committee, did not comment on when the Fed will next raise interest rates.
But she said she did not share the view labor activists delivered to Fed officials last week that low interest rates could help resolve racial income and employment gaps in America.
"I do not believe that at this point in the business cycle the current very low level of interest rates is an effective solution to these longer-run issues," Mester told a conference on philanthropy in Lexington, Kentucky.
Mester said last week it makes sense for the Fed to start raising rates.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
