a year ago
Don't delay U.S. rate hike, says Fed's Mester: Bloomberg
#Business News
October 3, 2016 / 7:33 PM / a year ago

Don't delay U.S. rate hike, says Fed's Mester: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester takes part in a panel convened to speak about the health of the U.S. economy in New York November 18, 2015.Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should not delay in raising interest rates in order to keep up with the economy, said Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, suggesting she would again back a modest policy tightening next month.

"We have to be a little pre-emptive in making sure that we're moving the interest rate up so that we can keep the expansion sustained," said Mester, one of three Fed policymakers to dissent against last month's decision to stand pat on rates.

Speaking on Bloomberg Radio, she added that the case would "remain compelling" to back a rate hike at the next policy meeting, on Nov. 1-2, were the economic data to come in largely as she expects.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
