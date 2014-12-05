FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Mester: 'strong' job growth shows U.S. economy on right track
December 5, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Mester: 'strong' job growth shows U.S. economy on right track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Friday the “strong” U.S. jobs report continued a trend of economic recovery that should allow the central bank to raise interest rates next year.

The report showed 321,000 jobs were created last month, the best showing in nearly three years. “It’s a strong report and we’ve seen that trend. I think the economy is coming back,” Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told reporters, adding she would not adjust her forecasts based on it. “I was pleased to see that strong a number and the economy is moving in the right direction.”

Earlier Friday, addressing the question of when the Fed will raise rates, she said: “I don’t think we’re behind the curve ... and if the economy continues to improve as we’ve seen then I would think that we would be raising rates some time in 2015.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

