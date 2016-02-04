Fed's Mester says comforted that U.S. rates headed higher

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official on Thursday said she is comforted that U.S. interest rates are headed higher and has not yet been convinced to adjust her economic expectations beyond a slight delay in a boost to inflation.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, asked about a possible rate hike in March, said the central bank does not want to “shock” markets that today are skeptical of a move. But she added that policy should not reflect market expectations that are apt to move.

“I like that we are” gradually raising rates, but the Fed will respond to an economic slowdown, she said. It will take “longer than originally thought” for inflation to rise to a 2-percent target, from 1.4 percent now, she added.