a year ago
Fed's Mester says case for rate increases is compelling
September 1, 2016 / 5:59 PM / a year ago

Fed's Mester says case for rate increases is compelling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President and Chief Executive Officer Loretta Mester is seen during the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, August 29, 2015.Jonathan Crosby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Reuters) - The U.S. labor market is at full strength and the Federal Reserve needs to be on a path of gradual interest rate increases, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Thursday.

"It seems like a gradual increase from a very low interest rate that we are at now is pretty compelling to me," Mester told reporters without saying whether she would support an increase at the Fed's policy meeting later this month.

Reporting by Jason Lange in Lexington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
