FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Mester says current structure of Fed works well
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 9, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Mester says current structure of Fed works well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she does not support proposed changes to the structure of the Federal Reserve to give regional banks more power.

Ideas to downgrade the prominent role of the New York Fed and make other changes, she said, would be tinkering with a system that largely works well.

“I would leave it alone,” she said to a meeting of business economists.

She said that when the Fed does decide to raise interest rates the initial hike should probably be a quarter of a percentage point - not a smaller, token rate increase.

She also said the Fed can begin raising rates even if inflation is slow to increase. Though inflation indicators are weak, “history tells you that you are going to get inflation,” if above trend growth continues, she said.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.