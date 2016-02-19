FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Mester says still expects gradual tightening of interest rates
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 19, 2016 / 3:09 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Mester says still expects gradual tightening of interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARASOTA, Fla. (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Friday that she still expects the U.S. central bank to gradually raise interest rates.

“My feeling is the path of interest rates to support the economy is going to be still one where we gradually reduce the amount of accommodation,” she told reporters following a speech in Sarasota, Florida.

Mester, who has a vote on the Fed’s rate-setting committee this year, declined to say what her view will be at the Fed’s next policy meeting in March.

She added that U.S. inflation data released on Friday was consistent with her view that inflation will gradually rise back to the Fed’s 2-percent target rate.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.