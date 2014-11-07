FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Mester backed data-dependent language in policy statement
November 7, 2014 / 1:21 AM / 3 years ago

Fed's Mester backed data-dependent language in policy statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Loretta Mester, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, said on Thursday she supported the central bank’s policy statement last week because of the addition of language that stressed a rate rise would be data dependent.

Mester acknowledged she did not support the message in the statement that rates will not rise for a “considerable time.” But she said she supported the way the Fed characterized the economy and inflation expectations.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

