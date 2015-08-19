Most Fed policymakers want to smoothly trim balance sheet: minutes

(Reuters) - Most Federal Reserve policymakers want to maintain the U.S. central bank’s massive balance sheet even after they begin raising interest rates, minutes of the most recent Fed policy-setting meeting show, and to manage any reductions carefully when the time comes.

The Fed currently reinvests the proceeds from maturing Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in its $4.5 trillion portfolio so as to continue downward pressure on business and household borrowing costs. Investors are keen for any details on when and how the Fed might shrink its holdings.

In minutes of its July meeting released Wednesday, the Fed made clear that officials expect to keep up the reinvestment policy during the early stages of interest-rate normalization, and to only pare reinvestments when economic conditions and the outlook allow.

No decisions on how to shrink the balance sheet were made at the meeting, and officials agreed to discuss the policy further at future meetings.

“Most participants thought that it might be best either to wind down reinvestments or to manage them in a manner that would smooth the decline in the balance sheet in a predictable way,” the minutes said. “However, some participants supported ceasing reinvestments all at once at the appropriate time.”

Officials also discussed using different strategies to pare mortgage-backed securities and Treasuries.