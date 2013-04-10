FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed releases minutes early after sent to aides, trade groups
April 10, 2013

Fed releases minutes early after sent to aides, trade groups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said it released the minutes from its March policy review ahead of schedule on Wednesday because the U.S. central bank accidentally sent the report to congressional aides and trade organizations the prior day.

“They were inadvertently sent early to a list of individuals who normally receive the minutes by email shortly after their usual release time,” a Fed spokesman said. “The individuals on the distribution list - primarily congressional employees and employees of trade organizations - received the minutes shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.”

The Fed released the minutes to the public on Wednesday at 9 a.m.. The minutes previously were scheduled to be released on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish

