U.S. Fed may not raise rates in 2015: Morgan Stanley
March 18, 2015 / 10:06 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Fed may not raise rates in 2015: Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. economist said on Wednesday the U.S. Federal Reserve may not increase interest rates in 2015 due to weak inflation and risks to the economy due to a surging dollar after the central bank downgraded its economic forecasts.

“With our expectation that core inflation falls further from goal, and the lingering threats to growth and inflation from the rapid appreciation of the U.S. dollar, we look for the Fed to forego rate hikes this year,” Morgan Stanley chief U.S. economist Ellen Zentner wrote in a research note.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft

