Credit market terms steady in last 3 months, Fed says
#Credit Markets
October 2, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

Credit market terms steady in last 3 months, Fed says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. credit terms to hedge funds and other large investors were largely unchanged in the last three months, with lending conditions easing marginally for real estate-backed bond dealers and managed funds.

The September edition of the U.S. central bank’s quarterly Senior Credit Officer Opinion Survey showed “no significant changes in the credit terms applicable to important classes of counterparties over the past three months.”

However, “sizable net fractions of respondents” said the provision of preferable terms to favored hedge funds and trading Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) had increased since the June survey.

Reporting by Washington Economics Team

