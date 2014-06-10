Brainard nomination to join Fed moves forward in Senate

U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs Lael Brainard delivers a speech in Moscow February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The nomination of former U.S. Treasury official Lael Brainard to join the Federal Reserve Board cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate on Tuesday, setting the table for her expected confirmation later this week.

Brainard, who served as a top financial diplomat at the Treasury until late last year, is set to join former Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer as one of the Fed’s two newest members, helping to bolster the central bank’s ranks after several departures.

A final vote on her nomination is scheduled for Thursday.