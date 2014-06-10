Fischer's nomination to be Fed No. 2 advances in Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Stanley Fischer’s nomination to be vice chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate on Tuesday, setting the table for final approval later this week.

The Senate move set the clock ticking toward a final vote, which is scheduled for Thursday. He is widely expected to win confirmation.

Fischer, a former governor of the Bank of Israel, was confirmed last month to take a Fed board seat, but still must be approved to take the No. 2 spot at the central bank.