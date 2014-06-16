Fischer sworn in as Fed vice chair, Brainard and Powell as board members

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Stanley Fischer was sworn in as vice chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve and Lael Brainard took the oath of office to join the central bank’s board of governors, the Fed announced on Monday.
Current Fed board member Jerome Powell was sworn in to a new 14-year term.
The three were confirmed by the Senate last week. Brainard, a former top Treasury official, and Fischer, a noted academic and former Bank of Israel governor, will participate in their first Fed policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Fed holds a press conference on Wednesday to announce its latest economic projections and interest rate decision.
