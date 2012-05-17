FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate confirms investment banker Powell to Fed
May 17, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

Senate confirms investment banker Powell to Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate confirmed investment banker Jerome Powell to the Federal Reserve Board, the second of two nominees approved by lawmakers on Thursday.

The confirmation of Powell by a vote of 74 to 21 and of Harvard economist Jeremy Stein brings the seven-member board up to full strength for the first time since 2006.

That could strengthen Chairman’s Ben Bernanke’s hand in setting policy for the struggling U.S. economy and in expanding the independent central bank’s oversight powers under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law.

Reporting By Donna Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci

