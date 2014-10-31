Obama to meet Federal Reserve chair Yellen Monday: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with lead financial regulators to discuss the economy and to receive an update on implementation of Wall Street Reform at the White House in Washington October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Monday to discuss “the long-term outlook for the American economy and the global recovery,” a White House official said.

Obama met periodically with Yellen’s predecessor, Ben Bernanke, and was continuing that trend, the official said.

“This meeting is a continuation of that important dialogue on the state of the economy, financial reform, and other economic issues,” the official said.