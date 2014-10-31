FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama to meet Federal Reserve chair Yellen Monday: White House
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps its money-making App Store
Technology
Apple revamps its money-making App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 31, 2014 / 8:01 PM / 3 years ago

Obama to meet Federal Reserve chair Yellen Monday: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with lead financial regulators to discuss the economy and to receive an update on implementation of Wall Street Reform at the White House in Washington October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Monday to discuss “the long-term outlook for the American economy and the global recovery,” a White House official said.

Obama met periodically with Yellen’s predecessor, Ben Bernanke, and was continuing that trend, the official said.

“This meeting is a continuation of that important dialogue on the state of the economy, financial reform, and other economic issues,” the official said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.