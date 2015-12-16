For oil traders' contango, Fed could trim profits by one tenth

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Big oil traders cashing in on a market that rewards storing oil and waiting will see their hefty profits shrink if the U.S. central bank raises rates this week.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s likely decision to hike interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday would raise the financing cost of holding oil in storage, potentially cutting profits on such ‘contango’ trades by as much as a tenth, analysts and traders say.

Oil prices have fallen 16 percent since the start of the month, so the increase equaling one penny in financing could appear as little more than a rounding error.

But, for traders in the physical market, who hold oil in thousands of tanks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub, it could take a bite out of one of the safest and easiest trades.

In Cushing, traders can make over $2 million in profit by just pumping 1 million barrels of crude into steel tanks, waiting for six months and then reselling it.

With increased rates, that makes borrowing money from the bank to finance inventory more expensive.

“If you are fixing a long term tank lease today or renegotiating, it’s not a good time,” said Dominic Haywood, an oil analyst at Energy Aspects in London. “Higher interest rates (and a) higher cost of long term tanks all make the cost of storage higher.”

In turn, the higher cost adds one more piece of bearish weight - albeit a small one - to an oil market still reeling from a year-long glut. With profits trimmed, traders will demand still-lower prompt prices before buying crude to store.

CONTANGO

Since late 2014, traders have benefited from a deepening contango, a market structure where the future price of oil is higher than immediate delivery at Cushing, the delivery point of the NYMEX contract.

That has been a boon to traders like Vitol and producers like BP who hold large positions in Cushing.

Roughly, the trade is simple: buy physical crude oil today; sell the futures contract for 6 or 12 months later at a higher price; and then wait. When your futures contract is due, deliver the oil.

On Tuesday, the price gap for between January and December was around $7.30 a barrel, or 61 cents a month, a gap wide enough to provide near risk-free profit for a contango trade.

A sign is pictured in front of the Vitol Group trading commodities building in Geneva October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

There are other costs involved. The largest is leasing a tank at Cushing, which has 73 million barrels of working capacity. Lease rates are around 25 to 35 cents per barrel per month, according to three market participants.

Knock off another 10 to 15 cents a month for administrative fees, like insurance and pumping fees to get the oil in and out of the tank.

That still leaves as much as 20 cents a barrel per month profit - until the Fed raises rates.

A quarter point rate increase would mean an estimated penny per barrel per month subtracted from total profits - equivalent to about a tenth of the overall profitability - using a basis of U.S. crude futures at $36 a barrel, according to a Reuters calculation.

That is missing out on almost $10,000 per month for 1 million barrels stored - not huge on trades that can make over a million dollars in the course of a year, but still a dent making the contango marginally less attractive.

Depending on borrowing costs related on creditworthiness, that estimation could be slightly higher.

A LOT MORE

To be sure, traders say storing oil remains a lucrative and attractive deal, at least for those already in it. Most of those leases were booked when storage was more available and rates were lower.

To get people to unwind such trades, rates would have to “go up a lot,” according to Philip K. Verleger, a veteran energy economist who has studied the oil carry trade for decades. The exception might be for firms with relatively higher lending requirements, including cash-strapped producers.

He estimates that profitability for holding oil for February, with a 50 U.S. cents per barrel storage cost and 80 percent financing, would fall by one percentage point to 8 percent annually.

Holding it to December would hurt profitability by over two percentage points.

While those pennies may be crucial for companies tight on cash, the bigger obstacle for many is simply securing affordable physical space to store crude.

Analysts add that floating storage at sea is not a possibility, unless Brent prices fall to around $30 a barrel, Citigroup wrote in a research note on Tuesday.