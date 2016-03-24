FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed orders Pakistani bank to do more to stop money laundering
March 24, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

U.S. Fed orders Pakistani bank to do more to stop money laundering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday it was making a major Pakistani commercial bank come up with a plan to improve compliance with anti-money laundering rules.

The Fed said in a document it had identified shortcomings in anti-money laundering practices at the National Bank of Pakistan’s New York branch, and that the Pakistani bank had agreed to submit a written plan within 60 days to improve compliance.

Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

