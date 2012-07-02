FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Williams: timing of exit depends on economy
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 2, 2012 / 7:23 PM / 5 years ago

Fed's Williams: timing of exit depends on economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s eventual exit from its super-easy monetary policy will depend on the economy’s performance, and it is important to remember that monetary policy is “not a panacea,” a top Fed official said on Monday.

Fed policy alone cannot reverse uncertainties over domestic fiscal policy or the future of Europe’s debt crisis, both of which weigh on the U.S. economy, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told a panel at the Western Economics Association International conference.

But one thing the Fed has accomplished, he said, has been to keep the U.S. economy out of a deflationary spiral like that which kept the Japanese economy on the ropes for years. (Reporting by Braden Reddall; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.