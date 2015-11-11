FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republican Senator Paul asks watchdog to probe Fed lobbying
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Elections
November 11, 2015 / 3:01 AM / 2 years ago

Republican Senator Paul asks watchdog to probe Fed lobbying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Rand Paul speaks at the Growth and Opportunity Party at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank - RTX1U681 . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

(Reuters) - Senator Rand Paul, a Republican presidential hopeful, on Tuesday asked the Federal Reserve’s inspector general how much money the agency spends on public relations and lobbying, saying he thought the Fed was trying to avoid transparency.

Paul, who wants the central bank to undergo strict government audits, said in the letter that Fed officials were lobbying “against legislation pending before Congress to bring greater transparency and accountability to the Federal Reserve.”

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson in Milwaukee; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.