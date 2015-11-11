Republican Senator Paul asks watchdog to probe Fed lobbying

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Rand Paul speaks at the Growth and Opportunity Party at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank - RTX1U681 . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

(Reuters) - Senator Rand Paul, a Republican presidential hopeful, on Tuesday asked the Federal Reserve’s inspector general how much money the agency spends on public relations and lobbying, saying he thought the Fed was trying to avoid transparency.

Paul, who wants the central bank to undergo strict government audits, said in the letter that Fed officials were lobbying “against legislation pending before Congress to bring greater transparency and accountability to the Federal Reserve.”

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson in Milwaukee; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

