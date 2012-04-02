Pianalto stakes out middle ground at Fed

MARIETTA, Ohio (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Monday that adjusting the Fed’s current easy-money stance risks inflation on one hand or handicapping the economic recovery on the other, staking out a middle ground ahead of a policy-setting meeting of the central bank this month.

Cleveland Fed President Sandra Pianalto said she is seeing more evidence the economic expansion is becoming self-sustaining but warned about “a number of headwinds”.

“Trying to accelerate the pace of economic growth by easing monetary conditions further could put the (Fed‘s) price stability objective at risk. Alternatively, removing policy accommodation prematurely could risk breaking the momentum of the expansion and causing disinflation,” Pianalto said at an Economic Roundtable of the Ohio Valley event.

“With my current outlook, I think our policy stance is still the one best suited to foster steady gains in output and employment and to maintain stable prices.”

Pianalto has a vote on the Fed’s policy-setting committee this year. She is a moderate dove with views typically in line with Chairman Ben Bernanke’s core of policymakers who have kept interest rates near zero since late 2008 and bought some $2.3 trillion in longer-term securities to help along the recovery and lower unemployment, which is still high at 8.3 percent.

In January, the Fed’s policy panel said it expected to keep rates exceptionally low through late 2014. The next meeting is set for April 24-25, stoking speculation on Wall Street over whether that date could be adjusted and over what more, if anything, the Fed might do to boost the economy.

Pianalto repeated a forecast for U.S. economic growth of about 2.5 percent this year and about 3 percent next year, which is largely in line with the central bank’s stated targets.

She said she expects inflation to remain close to the Fed’s target of 2 percent on average for the next few years, though she warned on Monday that the recent gasoline price spike “could complicate the inflation picture if it persists.”

Besides gas, distressed U.S. housing markets, budget pressures on state and local governments and problems in European financial markets all remain as headwinds, Pianalto said. “For all these reasons, businesses and households remain cautious about the future.”

Still, data on the labor market - where the jobless rate has dropped to 8.3 percent from 9.1 percent in August - have been “promising over the past few months,” she said.

“Our economy is gradually improving, and while some uncertainty remains, I am seeing more evidence that our economic expansion is becoming self-sustaining.”