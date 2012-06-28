Fed's Pianalto does not comment on policy, economy

(Reuters) - The head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland did not comment specifically on monetary policy or the U.S. economy on Thursday, according to remarks prepared for delivery.

Cleveland Fed President Sandra Pianalto, addressing a policy summit, is a voter this year on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting committee. The committee last week decided to extend to the end of this year a bond maturity-extension program called Operation Twist. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)