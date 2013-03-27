Pianalto says Fed should consider slowing pace of stimulus

Chairman of the the U.S. Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke speaks at the London School of Economics in London March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Alden/POOL

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should consider tapering off the pace of its bond-buying stimulus plan if the economy keeps improving, Cleveland Fed President Sandra Pianalto said on Wednesday.

She said she was encouraged by more robust job growth in recent months after a February report showed 236,000 new positions were created last month.

“I would regard a slowing in the pace of asset purchases to be a welcome direction for monetary policy if it resulted from a significant improvement in the outlook for labor market conditions,” Pianalto told a luncheon sponsored by the CFA Society. “That outcome could emerge before long, but it still remains to be seen.”

Pianalto is not a voter on the Federal Open Market Committee this year, but she is considered a centrist whose views could reflect the wider sentiment of the U.S. central bank’s leadership.

Her remarks were surprisingly hawkish for someone who has generally been supportive of the Fed’s asset purchases, which it is now conducting at a pace of $85 billion per month.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke emphasized in a press conference last week that this amount could be lowered or raised depending on economic conditions.

Pianalto appeared to think that a tapering off would be the most likely course of action, and not just because of a better economic backdrop. She also highlighted the potential risks from the Fed’s unconventional policies.

“Another reason for leaning in the direction of slowing the pace of asset purchases and limiting the overall size of the program is risk management considerations,” she said.

“The bigger our balance sheet becomes, the less certain we can be that these new tools will achieve the results we expect,” Pianalto said, referring to an eventual withdrawal of stimulus.

The U.S. economy is expected to grow around 2 percent this year, but pick up a bit of steam next year. Unemployment fell last month, but remains at an elevated 7.7 percent.