FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. should adopt faster payments system: Fed's Pianalto
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 24, 2013 / 2:02 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. should adopt faster payments system: Fed's Pianalto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States needs to establish real-time consumer and business payments to replace its current costly practices, which still rely far too heavily on paper checks, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Sandra Pianalto said on Tuesday.

Pianalto did not comment on the current outlook for the U.S. economy or monetary policy in her prepared remarks, which opened a payments symposium hosted by the Chicago Federal Reserve.

“The pursuit of near-real-time payments in the United States is not a given. We are in the early stages of thinking about such a solution for this country. There are many challenges to consider,” she cautioned. “Overall, I see more opportunities than challenges ... I am in favor of seizing those opportunities.”

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.