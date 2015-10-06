FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco: If Fed hikes in Dec, will probably be 'most dovish rate hike ever'
#Business News
October 6, 2015 / 2:48 PM / 2 years ago

Pimco: If Fed hikes in Dec, will probably be 'most dovish rate hike ever'

Jennifer Ablan

2 Min Read

The Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington September 16 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Even if the Federal Reserve lifts off from zero interest rates in December, “it will probably be the most dovish rate hike ever”, Pimco’s global economic adviser Joachim Fels said in a client note on Tuesday.

“By contrast, the other big players – the ECB, the BOJ and the PBOC – look set to ease policy further,” said Fels, referring to the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the People’s Bank of China.

A dovish stance means Fed officials are in favor of maintaining low interest rates in an effort to stimulate the economy and not particularly worried about inflation.

Fels said by not raising rates in September, the Fed acknowledged it is not blind to global developments, as these feed back into the U.S. growth and inflation outlook through weaker exports, lower capital expenditures in the energy sector and tighter financial conditions due to a stronger dollar and soggy risk assets.

“And even if financial conditions ease between now and December and the Fed lifts off zero (our base case at this stage), it will probably be the most dovish rate hike ever, with plenty of assurances that the path will be very, very gradual,” Fels said.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global growth forecasts for a second time this year, citing weak commodity prices and a slowdown in China, and warned that policies aimed at increasing demand were needed. The Fund, whose annual meeting starts in Peru this week, forecast that the world economy would grow at 3.1 percent this year and by 3.6 percent in 2016.

Pacific Investment Management Co, which oversees $1.52 trillion as of June 30 with more than 2,400 employees, is a unit of German insurance group Allianz SE.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

