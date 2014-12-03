FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plosser says change to Fed's policy language prevented his dissent
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 3, 2014 / 7:06 PM / 3 years ago

Plosser says change to Fed's policy language prevented his dissent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser said on Wednesday the reason he did not dissent at the U.S. central bank’s last policy-setting meeting was because of the addition of “data-dependent” language to the Fed policy statement.

At its Oct. 28-29 meeting, the Fed decided to retain its guidance that overnight borrowing costs would remain near zero for a “considerable time,” but noted it could move faster with an interest rate hike if incoming information indicated faster progress toward its goals.

Plosser said on Wednesday the addition of that language is what convinced him to approve the Fed’s policy statement. Plosser dissented at the Fed’s policy-setting meeting in September over the continued use of the “considerable time” reference.

“The phrase ‘considerable time’ has lost all meaning,” Plosser said in response to a question at a Charlotte Economic Club luncheon in North Carolina.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.