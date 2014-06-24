Fed's Plosser sees economy making steady improvement

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Charles Plosser speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser said on Tuesday the economy continues to improve, making steady rather than exuberant progress leading to a continuing drift down in the unemployment rate.

“It is a steady, steady improvement, but not exuberant if you will, so to speak. Manufacturing is doing well, service sector has picked up,” Plosser told reporters after speaking to the Economic Club of New York.