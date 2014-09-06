Fed's Plosser says doubts legislation forcing Fed to adopt rule-based policy

AMELIA ISLAND Fla. (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser said on Saturday he has doubts about proposed legislation on Capitol Hill that would force the U.S. central bank to adopt a rule-based policy in setting interest rates.

Plosser is a prominent interest-rate hawk who favors such a rule, but said he would prefer the Fed come to that decision on its own.

“Whether the legislation is a good way to do that, I have my doubts. I would prefer to do it on my own,” Plosser said.

Legislation proposed by conservatives in Congress would require the Fed to adopt a rule to guide its interest rate decisions, and also impose stricter congressional oversight of the central bank.

Plosser also said he expects U.S. job growth will rebound after a soft August reading, affirming his view that the economy is making good progress.

“I prefer to look at long-term trends,” he said. “Data suggest continued improvement in U.S. labor market conditions.”

On the Fed’s asset holdings, Plosser said the committee had not made decisions about how or when to shrink the central bank’s balance sheet, but that it would happen in a gradual way to avoid disrupting the economy.