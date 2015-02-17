If Greece exits euro, Fed's focus would be markets: Plosser

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve must be prepared to act to preserve market functioning and liquidity if Greece does exit from the euro zone, a Fed official said on Tuesday.

Asked by reporters how the U.S. central bank might react, Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser declined to discuss any specific plans but said one hypothetical scenario was the prospect of a “huge flood of liquidity” as investors flee Europe.

“We have to be prepared to do what’s beneficial to preserve both the functioning and liquidity of markets,” said Plosser, who retires from the Fed March 1. “Since it’s not obvious at all what a Greek exit may or may not do to those two things I think it’s hard to say.”

He added that the Fed has “plenty of tools available” to deal with a Greek exit, and has been implicitly preparing for such market emergencies since the 2007-2009 financial crisis forced it to unleash unconventional policies.

Greece and the euro zone are locked in negotiations over a bailout program for the debt-laden country that expires Feb. 28, putting financial markets on edge.