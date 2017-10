A view shows the Federal Reserve building on the day it is scheduled to release minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee from August 1, 2012, in Washington August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

AVONDALE, Penn. (Reuters) - When the Federal Reserve eventually begins to sell some of the assets it has accumulated over the last few years it risks logging losses if longer-term interest rates are rising, a top central bank official said on Thursday.

Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said there is a political risk if the central bank ends up selling the longer maturity assets in its portfolio at a loss.