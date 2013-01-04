Fed's Plosser: U.S. potential growth rate has likely been lowered

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Charles Plosser said on Friday that the United States had likely suffered a lasting decline in the trend potential growth rate of its economy as a result of the severe 2007-2009 U.S. recession.

“It certainly looks like we’ve had a permanent shock,” he told a panel discussion on the real business cycle during the annual meeting of the American Economics Association. However, he said that it would take a considerable period of time before the data would be able to verify that trend growth had declined.