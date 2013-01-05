FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Financial stability should not be monetary policy goal: Plosser
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 5, 2013 / 1:50 AM / in 5 years

Financial stability should not be monetary policy goal: Plosser

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should use monetary policy mainly to fight inflation, and “resist the temptation” to use it to achieve financial stability, a top Fed official said on Saturday.

“Financial stability should not be an explicit objective of monetary policy per se,” Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said at the American Economic Association’s annual meeting.

“Price stability I believe should be the No. 1 priority of a central bank,” he said, adding that the Fed’s record over its first 100 years on price stability has been less than stellar. Prices have risen by a factor of 30 since the Fed’s founding in 1913.

“I think we need to resist the temptation of adding the financial stability goal to the burdens of monetary policy,” Plosser said.

Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.