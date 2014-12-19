FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed should have signaled rate hikes could come sooner: Plosser
December 19, 2014 / 8:47 PM / 3 years ago

Fed should have signaled rate hikes could come sooner: Plosser

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Charles Plosser, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, attends the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming August 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Stubbs

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should have left itself more flexibility to raise interest rates sooner should the U.S. economy continue to improve, a top U.S. central banker said on Friday.

Instead, the Fed left its rates guidance intact, a decision that “strongly suggests” that short-term borrowing costs will not be significantly above their current near-zero levels by next June, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser said in a statement on its website.

Plosser dissented against the Fed’s decision Wednesday to say it will be “patient” on raising interest rates. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said that language signaled the Fed was unlikely to raise rates for at least the next couple of policy-making meetings, all but ruling out any rate hike before April.

“The failure to adjust forward guidance to reflect the improvement in the outlook for the economy and its continued reliance on the passage of time as a governing factor in the decision to increase rates were the underlying factors warranting my dissent,” Plosser said in the statement.

“I believe that waiting too long to initiate a gradual increase in rates could result in the need for more aggressive policy in the future, which could lead to unnecessary volatility and instability.”

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

