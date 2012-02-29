Fed should step further into the light: Plosser

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve, which last month took two big steps to boost transparency, should go even further by formally telling the public what factors influence policy decisions, a top U.S. Fed official said on Wednesday.

The U.S. central bank still has some way to go to shed light on what for years was a darkly shrouded institution, Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said, highlighting a series of moves that would reduce uncertainty about the Fed’s intentions while promoting stability.

Plosser’s push comes a month after the Fed took the historic step of setting an inflation target, of 2 percent, and published charts showing how each of the Fed’s 17 individual policymakers expect interest rates to rise over the next few years.

“Yet I believe there is more that can be done. We can and should provide more details about the interplay between economic conditions and policy. We can also better define our reaction function, to enable the public to better understand and anticipate future policy actions,” Plosser said at a Forecasters Club luncheon in New York.

“The history of U.S. monetary policy is filled with stops and starts and changes in direction, yet the Fed has communicated little about what drives those decisions,” he said.

Plosser is on a Fed subcommittee looking at ways to improve communications, and he strongly endorsed the steps taken on January 25, which brought the U.S. central bank in line with many others globally.

Chairman Ben Bernanke has spearheaded much of the so-called transparency push at the Fed, an institution that has come a long way from the early 1990s when it quietly and without warning adjusted the overnight federal funds rate.

EXPAND THE CHARTS

The charts unveiled last month showed a wide range of expectations among policymakers, with some, like Plosser, forecasting the first rate rise this year, while others didn’t see that until 2016. The Fed’s policy-setting committee, meanwhile, said it expected to keep rates exceptionally low at least through late 2014.

Plosser, an inflation hawk who does not have a vote this year on the policy-setting committee, said those charts could be expanded to include individuals’ expectations for output, inflation and unemployment.

Currently, Fed officials often reveal such numbers in public speeches, and the Fed itself gives quarterly projections on economic growth, unemployment and inflation. Bernanke, who testified at a Congressional panel on Wednesday, also now holds press briefings four times a year to explain policy actions.

Plosser said he backed a “systematic policy rule or reaction function” that would describe how policy evolves relative to economic conditions, but added that the policy-setting committee is “still some way from” agreeing such a move.

INFLATION, BOND BUYS

Turning to monetary policy, Plosser warned against using large-scale asset purchases, and the resulting expansion of the Fed balance sheet, as a ‘free’ tool to bolster the economy when it is not in crisis.

To fight the brutal 2007-2009 recession, the Fed in late 2008 slashed interest rates to near zero and has since bought $2.3 trillion in long-term securities to revive the economy.

Plosser has made clear in the past he opposes further bond purchases, and on Wednesday said he feared the Fed could get into a situation where the public expects it to buy bonds to manipulate securities prices - a possibly “dangerous” situation for which the central bank doesn’t yet have a theoretical model to turn to for guidance.

Complicating the Fed’s task, volatile oil prices will affect U.S. headline inflation for some period of time, he later told reporters, though it was unclear whether that would fade or whether it constituted a trend.