Fed's Plosser: rate rises should be gradual: CNBC

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should aim for short-term rates to be near normal levels by the time the economy regains its health, but should lift rates toward that level only gradually, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

“I think we want to get back to more systematic policy, more normal policy,” Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser told CNBC. “And frankly when we get back to something that looks like full employment and our inflation target, we ought to be pretty close to that.”

But Fed should go slowly, he said, “so there’s a gradual adjustment process to get us there. Primarily the desire is not to shock the markets too much.”