FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Plosser: rate rises should be gradual: CNBC
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2014 / 12:23 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Plosser: rate rises should be gradual: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should aim for short-term rates to be near normal levels by the time the economy regains its health, but should lift rates toward that level only gradually, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

“I think we want to get back to more systematic policy, more normal policy,” Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser told CNBC. “And frankly when we get back to something that looks like full employment and our inflation target, we ought to be pretty close to that.”

But Fed should go slowly, he said, “so there’s a gradual adjustment process to get us there. Primarily the desire is not to shock the markets too much.”

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.