Fed's Plosser sees risks in Europe, confident on U.S

ALLENTOWN Pa. (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday there are risks in Europe, which is having a “tough time” economically, but he downplayed the possible impact on the U.S. economy and U.S. exports.

Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser told an audience of business and political leaders that he feels “pretty good” about the domestic economy. He added that central banks globally are being asked to do more than they can deliver.