Market selloff hasn't thrown off U.S. economy: Fed's Plosser

ALLENTOWN Pa. (Reuters) - The volatile market selloff is not yet significant enough to throw off the U.S. economy or to garner a response from the Federal Reserve, though a bigger drop could affect consumer demand, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said the U.S. central bank would have to assess any impact on inflation and employment in the domestic economy. At this stage, he added, it was hard to know the cause of the selling.