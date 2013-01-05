FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Plosser: how to unwind balance sheet a "real" concern
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 5, 2013 / 8:40 PM / in 5 years

Fed's Plosser: how to unwind balance sheet a "real" concern

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - A less-than-smooth unwinding of the Federal Reserve’s $2.9 trillion balance sheet could do real harm to the U.S. economy or to employment, a top Fed official warned on Saturday.

“It may go very smoothly, that would be very nice,” Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said at the American Economic Association’s annual meeting.

Plosser has been an outspoken critic of the Fed’s large-scale asset purchases and has publicly worried about the difficulty of scaling back the Fed’s balance sheet when the time comes.

“If it doesn’t go smoothly, we may do more damage to the economy in terms of instability, or a rise in unemployment,” he said. “I think those concerns are real and we should take them into account.” (Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.