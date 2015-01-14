FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed has limited control over longer-term rates: Plosser
January 14, 2015 / 3:21 PM / in 3 years

Fed has limited control over longer-term rates: Plosser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Charles Plosser, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, attends the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming August 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Stubbs

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has never been able to control longer-term rates as much as it might like, a top Fed official said on Wednesday, adding some of the U.S. Treasury bond rally is due to economic troubles in Europe and elsewhere.

Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser, speaking to reporters, said the relative safety of U.S. government bonds as well as the “search for yield” among investors globally are also contributing to near record-low rates.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

